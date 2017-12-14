Crews working to knock down laundry fire in south Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are working to put out a fire in an apartment complex in the city’s south side.

Fire officials said fire was showing through the roof of the building when they arrived, but that they have since knocked down the bulk of the fire.

Crews have entered the building to conduct an interior attack. They said that no people have yet been found inside.

Interior crews reporting bulk of fire knocked down. Primary search negative. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) December 15, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.