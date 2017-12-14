CLEVER: Residents fill pothole with mini Christmas tree

JACKSON, Miss. (KXAN/WLBT) — A group of Mississippi residents took Christmas to the streets — literally. The people living in Jackson plopped a mini, decorated tree in the middle of a pothole after waiting weeks for the city to repair it.

Some have had tires blow out due to sinkholes around the city.

“Hopefully we will get some preparations done on the streets here in Jackson so things like this won’t happen to people,” said Chester Henderson.

Part of the beauty of the mid-road decoration is that it helps people avoid the problem spot. Not only is there a bright green tree with ornaments, but it’s also flanked by orange construction signs. A painting attached to the tree says “From our pothole to yours.”

