Chesterfield ‘Grinch’ steals families’ Christmas decorations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a Grinch creeping through a community in Chesterfield, stealing decorations and some say their holiday spirit.

The decoration that keeps getting taken is a laser light that projects images onto houses.

At least seven families say thieves walked away with parts of their festive displays.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me,” resident Ysenia Houchins told 8News.

On Tuesday night, the Houchins family’s favorite Mickey Mouse laser light display was taken from their yard.

“It was just kind of a little heartbreaking. It was the one item that was kind of sentimental to our family,” Houchins said. “So, of all the things for them to take, it was the one thing that meant the most to us.”

The same sort of “bah-humbug” burglary also happened to the neighbors just up the street from the Houchins.

“It was right here,” resident Jeff Hudgins said. “I’d love for them to maybe see the kids’ disappointment because we put these up for the kids.”

Almost all of the families had laser lights taken from them, possibly because they are easy to unplug, pull out of the ground and carry away.

“I’m hoping it’s not someone from our community,” Houchins said. “I find it hard to believe that we have a neighbor or family here that would do that to their fellow neighbor.”

Hudgins said they may have taken his decorations, but not his festive mood. Today he took a chance and bought a new laser light display.

“I wanted the kids to continue to enjoy the holiday and not see such a dark house,” he said.

Nobody involved is sure if there’s just one culprit or several.

It is safe to say, however, that whoever is to blame is now on Santa’s naughty list.

