Brush fire closes multiple lanes of Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway are closed near the Richmond-Chesterfield County border due to a brush fire.

The brush fire is located in the vicinity of the ramp to US-60W (Midlothian Turnpike), near Jahnke Road. The north center lane, right lane, right shoulder and entrance ramp are closed. The on-ramp to enter Chippenham Parkway north from Midlothian Turnpike is also closed.

