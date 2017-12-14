2 teens charged with fatally shooting man in Chesterfield driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond teenagers have been charged with murdering a man who was found dead in a driveway in Chesterfield County last week.

On Dec. 14, police obtained warrants for 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. and 19-year-old Davion P. Alexander for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams, of the 1100 block of Sumpter Street in Richmond, was arrested on Dec. 14 and is currently in the custody of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at an area hospital. He is also charged with firing at officers with an assault-style rifle after a pursuit in Richmond’s northside later in the day.

Alexander was located in Richmond by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday, Dec. 15, and arrested. Alexander, of the 2000 block of Lakeview Avenue in Richmond, is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The incident began at around 3:10 a.m. on Thursday, December 14 when police were called to the 7400 block of Eureka Drive in Chesterfield for reports for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the driveway outside of a home. The victim, who has been identified as 36-year-old Basheed I. Boatwright, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Williams was later arrested and charged in connection with the crime after he was injured in the shooting with police in Richmond.

37.515591 -77.533354