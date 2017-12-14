17 charged in hazing incident at Radford University

RADFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Seventeen people, including 15 students, are facing charges stemming from a hazing incident that occurred at Radford University back in September.

The group allegedly forced prospective members to chug liquor, dance with strippers and in one case, burned a pledge while he was sleeping.

Earlier this month, 8News sister station WFXR obtained an affidavit for a search warrant in the town of Radford which showed that at least one student claims he was forced to drink an unhealthy amount of alcohol.

He said that the incident happened at a Pi Kappa Phi party in September 2017. Pi Kappa Phi is an unsanctioned fraternity, not affiliated with Radford University.

According to the affidavit, the victim, along with 15 other pledges, were given approximately eight 1.75 liter bottles of Burnett’s vodka. They were then reportedly forced to drink all eight bottles within five minutes.

Below is a list of the arrested individuals and a rundown of their charges:

Kyle Dennis Best, 20, of Haymarket, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Christopher Blair Gepford, 22, of Centreville, charged with hazing, and two counts of purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Matthew Dylan Thomas, 21, of Haymarket, charged with hazing, Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold, and Keeping, possessing or storing still or distilling apparatus without a permit

Caleb Lorenzo Howard, 19, of Manassas, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Joshua Ko, 19, of Fairfax, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Luke Everett Andress, 19, of Vienna, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Matthew Stuart Wedel, 20, of Manassas, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Jason Nicholas Wheeler, 21, of Fairfax Station, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Carlos Escabar, 23, of Alexandria, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Joseph Andrew Sible, 22, of Arlington, charged with hazing, Maintaining common nuisances, and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Trever Vaughn Stanford, 22, of Hamilton, charged with hazing, Maintaining common nuisances, and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Justin Patrick Hooper, 20, of Ashburn, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Marcel Terrence Gough, 20, of Herndon, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Samuel Kent Harris, 22, of Gainesville, charged with hazing, Maintaining common nuisances, and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Hunter David Hanes, 19, of Roanoke, charged with hazing and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Clayton Marshall O’Neill, 21, of Herndon, charged with hazing, Maintaining common nuisances, and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Jacob A. Tucker, 21, of Stafford, charged with hazing, Maintaining common nuisances, and Purchasing alcoholic beverages for one to whom they may not be sold

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.