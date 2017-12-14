1 injured after car runs of I-95, overturns into woods in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A South Hill woman suffered minor injuries in a single-car wreck on I-95 in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at around 8:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, just south of Woods Edge Road (exit 58).

Virginia State Police say a Honda Accord being driven by a 49-year-old woman ran off the road, struck an embankment and then a guardrail before overturning into the woods.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

