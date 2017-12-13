Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in Richmond’s north side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital fighting for her life, according to police, after she was shot multiple times in Richmond’s north side.

Police said they got the call about the incident at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of Hunt Avenue and Richmond Henrico Turnpike.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital where she is currently being treated.

Police said that they do not have suspect information at this time.

