Woman dies in Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has died from her injuries after being pulled from a burning home in Virginia Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters pulled 70-year-old Sandra Daniels from the home at the 1600 block of Allman Court.

Firefighters started resuscitation attempts on Daniels, before transporting her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. She was later pronounced dead.

Officials on the scene said the fire, which was started accidentally, was located on the right side of the home, in the bedroom area.

