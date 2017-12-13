West Virginia man arrested for setting strip club on fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Fire Marshal’s investigators arrested a man Wednesday on second-degree arson charges after they say he set a strip club ablaze early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Fire, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Creio Chance Bishop, 21, allegedly set fire to the exterior of JB’s Gentlemen’s Club at 3330 US Route 60.

Bishop fled on foot and was detained by deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department in a Walmart parking lot.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Bishop was placed under arrest by Assistant State Fire Marshal T.S. Chastain and taken to the Western Regional Jail. Bail was set at $10,000.

