Water main break impacting traffic on Patterson Avenue in Henrico’s west end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A broken water main is impacting traffic in the 9000 block of Patterson Avenue in Henrico’s west end.

The roadway’s left, eastbound lane is currently closed between Maybeury Drive and Starling Drive as crews work to make repairs.

Traffic is being shifted to the right, eastbound lane.

No detour is in place.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities expects repairs to take until midnight.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.