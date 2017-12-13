WATCH: Preschoolers fight over baby Jesus during church Nativity pageant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA) – A Christmas pageant descends into chaos when a 2-year-old “sheep” attempts to steal baby Jesus and Mary responds by putting the sheep in a headlock.

The brawl broke out Sunday during a church Nativity pageant in White Pine, Tennessee.

Two preschoolers wanted the baby Jesus doll and after a brief scuffle, 3-year-old “Mary” busted out a headlock move.

The congregation erupted into laughter and the show went on after some parental intervention.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.