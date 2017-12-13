Virginia state senator proposes three-strikes law amendment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Virginia state senator has submitted a bill to change the state’s three-strikes law to restore parole eligibility in certain cases.

Democratic State Sen. Scott Surovell confirmed to The Virginian-Pilot he submitted the proposed legislation Monday. The bill would amend a 1982 law that allowed offenders convicted of rape, robbery or murder to be deemed ineligible for parole if their three crimes were committed in a single spree, even if they hadn’t been to prison before.

The amendment would only allow those who had been out of prison between each of their three convictions to be deemed ineligible for parole.

As many as 260 people are currently in Virginia prisons under the 1982 law.

A new three-strikes law targets recidivists, but doesn’t apply to those who previously lost parole eligibility.

