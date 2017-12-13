Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in shooting over dispute

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man suffered non-life threatening shooting wounds after he was involved in a dispute Thursday night.

Police said the man was shot in the 2400 block of Veneable Street sometime before 6:45 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital by a friend.

When questioned by police, the victim said he didn’t know the suspect, but that they got into an argument, leading to the shooting.

