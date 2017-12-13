Va. Beach man pleads guilty to arson, leaving dog to die in fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man accused of shooting a dog and setting a detached garage on fire has pleaded guilty, according to WAVY’s Jason Marks.

The fire happened May 12 at a home on Princess Anne Road. Investigators said a dog was found dead inside the garage after crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department brought the fire under control.

A necropsy found the dog had been shot twice, but was alive at the time of the fire. Luke Alvarado Hill was later charged with arson and animal cruelty.

Hill is set to be sentenced in March.

