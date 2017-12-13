UK surgeon admits signing initials on patients’ livers

By Published:
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: A surgeon and his theatre team perform key hole surgery to remove a gallbladder at at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on March 16, 2010 in Birmingham, England. As the UK gears up for one of the most hotly contested general elections in recent history it is expected that that the economy, immigration, industry, the NHS and education are likely to form the basis of many of the debates. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.

Simon Bramhall pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault, in a case a prosecutor called “without legal precedent in criminal law.”

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch said the branding was “an intentional application of unlawful force to a patient whilst anaesthetized,” and was an abuse of Bramhall’s position.

Bramhall used an argon beam coagulator, which seals bleeding blood vessels with an electric beam, to mark his initials.

Bramhall resigned from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in 2014 after facing a disciplinary hearing when another doctor discovered the branding.

Bramhall, who is 53, was released on bail. He is due to be sentenced Jan. 12 at Birmingham Crown Court in central England.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.