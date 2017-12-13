Suspects sought in attempted armed convenience store robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police say two men walked into the Fast & Friendly store at 6249 Jefferson Davis Highway on Tuesday and displayed firearms. Police said one suspect jumped over the counter and attempted to open the cash register, although both eventually fled without taking anything.

The first suspect, who was armed with a handgun, is described as 6 foot tall, 170-pound male. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes, dark mask and black backpack.

The second suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, is described as a 6 foot tall, 200-pound male who was wearing a dark hooded jacket, blue jeans, dark mask, white shoes and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

