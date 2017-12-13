Study: ‘Man flu’ may be real

(KNWA) — The concept of ‘man flu,’ used to express the possibility that men get sick more regularly and tend to over-dramatize sickness may have some basis in fact, according to a new study.

The study was performed by a small team of Canadian scientists led by Dr. Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland. Sue found that men have a higher rate of hospitalization than women, and that men also have higher rates of influenza-related deaths.

Sue also found that men are more susceptible to complications and higher mortality from many acute respiratory diseases, while some evidence supported men suffering more from viral respiratory illnesses.

The study suggested it was possible that the ‘man flu’ has an evolutionary backing, whereby early male ancestors had weaker immune systems as a preventative measure to keep them from going out hunting when an illness was lurking.

Several other academics interviewed by CNN said that though the study was legitimate as a way of casting light on the necessary differentiation in genders in the medical field, much more research was needed to suggest whether or not the man flu is real.

