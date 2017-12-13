Sheriff’s deputy accused of fleeing drunk driving crash involving patrol car

GRAND BAYOU, La. (WRIC) — An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana has been fired after he was arrested for allegedly fleeing a drunk driving accident involving his patrol car.

8News sister station Local 33 reports that Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Edward Repp, 22, was booked on charges of DWI, careless operation and hit-and-run Wednesday. His employment with the department was immediately terminated.

The sheriff’s office said it received reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 5 a.m. Wednesday in Grand Bayou. Deputies later discovered that Repp had been operating his assigned patrol vehicle and crashed it into a ditch.

He is accused of fleeing the scene and was apprehended a short time later. Local 33 reports that Repp was administered a breathalyzer test and blew a .09.

