Project Holiday creates winter wonderland displays for dozens of Richmond businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Local businesses partner with VCU students to create holiday window displays, while encouraging the community to shop local.

Project Holiday is a collaboration between the Westhampton Merchants Association and the Experience Design students at the VCU Brandcenter to design holiday window displays at 28 businesses along Patterson, Libbie and Grove avenues.

Rebecca Floyd is the producer for Project Holiday. She says she was inspired by the festive and visionary holiday window displays of 5th Avenue in New York City.

“It offers such a magical and creative fun event and for families,” Floyd said, “and a lot of things are very expensive around this time of year and this is totally free and it can bring all the community together.”

Each student was given $100.00 for supplies to create their own unique winter wonderland displays.

Paige Rollins, a VCU graduate student was assigned to the local shop, CCH Collection. She said the owners one request was that the display incorporated snow.

“Carter and her sister make all the designs themselves. The boutiques around here, they sale other people’s clothing, but here it was really unique because they design, they manufacture, they even pick out the specific fabrics and that’s the story I wanted to convey through my window,” Rollins said. “You kind of dust off the snow off of the window and look inside her workshop and see the product from start to finish.”

Shoppers can participate in Project Holiday by following the “H” shaped map and voting on their favorite window display.

Holly Walsh, the co-owner of Gilt and Ash, says she loves to see her customers reaction to the creative winter wonderland displays.

“I think just elevation of where these stores are going,” Walsh said. “I think the focus has been out West or in Carytown and I think shining a light on this part of town is really important because there are so many great businesses in this area.”

Project Holiday has also partnered with The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund to help bring Christmas to underprivileged families in Richmond, VA. All of the proceeds will go towards winter coats, toys, meals, and other financial and emotional support RVA families might need this holiday season.

