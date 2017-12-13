Police: Suspect wearing mask and gloves robs Henrico convenience store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a recent convenience store robbery.

At around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, officers responded to the Lucky Mart convenience store located in the 8400 block of Staples Mill Road for a reported robbery. They were told a man entered the business, acted as if he had a weapon and demanded money. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the business. No weapon was displayed, according to police.

The suspect is described as a 200-250 pound, 5-foot-7 white male who was wearing a light-colored top, grey hood, mask and gloves at the time of the incident.

The Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.