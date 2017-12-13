Man found shot to death near City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Richmond police say the call came in as a ‘person down’ at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the 700 block of Rothesay Road, near the City Stadium, they found a black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released a suspect description or the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

