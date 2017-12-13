Man found shot to death in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Richmond police say the call came in as a ‘person down’ around 1:20 a.m., Wednesday.

When officers arrived to the 700 block of Rothesay Road near the City Stadium, they found a black man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released a suspect description or the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

37.549771 -77.490791