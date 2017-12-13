Man facing multiple child sex crime charges in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Hanover County have charged a York County man with multiple felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Walter R. Summerville, 45, was arrested December 13 following an ‘extensive investigation,’ according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details have been released at this time, but a sheriff’s office spokesperson said Summerville has been charged with four felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian. He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

