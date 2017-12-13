Residents unnerved as RPD conducts homicide investigation in ‘quiet neighborhood’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead early Wednesday morning near City Stadium.

Richmond Police say the call came in as a ‘person down’ at around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the 700 block of Rothesay Road they found a black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several neighbors told 8News Reporter Roxie Bustamante that they heard at least five gunshots early in the morning. One resident said he woke up to the sound and even looked out his front window to see what happened.

“It’s pretty scary, pretty unnerving in this quiet neighborhood, stuff like that doesn’t really happen over here,” the man said. “I wasn’t really completely sure how close it was, but it went quiet and you know I started going back to sleep and then the police showed up about 20 to 30 minutes later.”

Police have not yet released a suspect description or the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

37.549771 -77.490791