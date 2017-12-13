Goose dies after being shot by arrow in Norfolk; police searching for suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Canada goose that was found wounded by an arrow Tuesday in Norfolk had to be euthanized, according to veterinary officials.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Beach SPCA said the arrow didn’t hit any vital organs, but a fractured leg at the knee joint made vets recommend euthanasia.

Though it didn’t make it, the goose may not have even received care if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of contractors and a police officer.

“I was working on cutting holes for these posts to do the handrails,” Bill Snyder told 10 On Your Side. He’s a subcontractor with Hume Builders, Inc.

He was working on a deck behind a home on David Court.

Snyder explained that contractors often see birds, but one swimming by on Tuesday afternoon made them take a second look.

“I noticed the arrow,” he said.

Bill Hume jumped into a canoe going after the bird, trying to rescue it.

“Even though he was working, he put down everything he had going and did what I think was the right thing to do,” Snyder said.

They called 911. Officer Adam Blankenship was dispatched. “Definitely seemed pretty strange,” he said.

The officer arrived and jumped into the canoe to get the bird, even giving it a new name.

“I said, ‘Oh man we have to get this goose. There’s something special about this goose. I jokingly said I’m going to call this goose Robin Hood, just because of the arrow through the body and he’s still fighting to survive,” Officer Blankenship said at the time.

There’s also another important element to consider.

“It is a federal offense. These birds are migratory birds,” Officer Blankenship said.

It’s a crime to shoot geese, especially outside of hunting season, which doesn’t begin until next week.

Officers are now looking for whoever shot the goose. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Here are details on the punishment for injuring certain wildlife.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.