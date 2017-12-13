Geminids meteor shower to grace the skies on Wednesday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WATE) — A year after they were washed out by the supermoon in December 2016, the Geminids meteor shower will be back with a vengeance on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Considered one of the best meteor showers each year, during the shower, you can see up to 120 meteors per hour.

The meteors tend to peak around 2 a.m. local time, but can be seen as early as 9 to 10 p.m.

The meteors appear to come from the bright constellation Gemini. To find the constellation, look to the southwestern sky for Orion (look for the three stars in his “belt). Then, look up and to the left for Gemini, high up in the sky.

To get the best view, find a spot away from any artificial light. Then, lie down and look to the sky. Make sure to give yourself 20-30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

If you get a great photo of the meteor shower, we’d love to see it! Visit the Report It! section of our site and send it in.

