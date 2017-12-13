‘Dream on Me’ toddler bed mattresses recalled

(WRIC) — Dream On Me has issued a recall for their spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds due to a violation of federal mattress flammability standards.

The recalled mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal flammability standard.

About 23,400 recalled products were sold at Amazon.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com, Kohls.com, and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for between $40 and $90.

To find more information about the recall click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.