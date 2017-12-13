Dog found ‘freezing and badly injured’ in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for the community’s help caring for a badly injured dog that was found and rescued from the city’s Church Hill neighborhood.

According to a post on the RACC Facebook page, an RPD officer found the dog on N. 33rd Street and transported it to VVC where a team was able to stop the hypothermia and safely sedate to begin cleaning her up.

“She was freezing and badly injured from what appears to be multiple bite wounds (both old and new),” the post reads.

RACC says the injuries will likely require weeks of carefully managed wound care and is asking for the public’s help.

“We do not know if her eyes are salvageable and if her body will be able to fight the infection that has already set in. We need your help.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the dog’s recovery efforts can do so here.

Meanwhile, RACC encourages anyone with information about the dog’s condition to call them anonymously at (804) 646-5573 or send them a personal message on their Facebook page.

“Please say a little prayer for her and share this picture in an effort to bring any information about this dog to RACC. Our officers are already working this investigation.”

