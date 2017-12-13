City of Hopewell celebrates State Champion Blue Devils

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell celebrated the 2017 VHSL Class 3 State Champions on the steps of City Hall Wednesday night. The Blue Devils defeated Heritage (Lynchburg) 20-14 on Sunday to win the school’s first football state championship since 2003.

The City put a banner atop City Hall proclaiming the state champs and said it plans to leave it there for the next 365 days. The Hopewell High School band played, and more than 100 people showed up for the event. The players will also be given their jerseys with their names printed on the back to keep.

Head Coach Ricky Irby, a Hopewell native, received a key to the city. He said he and the team were grateful for the City’s support and happy to bring a happy moment back to Hopewell.