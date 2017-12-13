Bus driver shortage delays students in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A bus driver shortage delayed students this week in Henrico County.

The district is down 35 drivers, so on Tuesday and Wednesday, transportation supervisors struggled to find people to cover routes.

“If we run out of resources then sometimes we have to make a tough decision,” explains Transportation Director Josh Davis.

It had to delay the runs of several buses, which meant some students got home 15 to 20 minutes later than usual. Parents did get phone calls and emails well in advance to let them know about the delay.

“It’s always something,” says Zone Five Assistant Supervisor Schnise Johnson, “We don’t know what’s going to happen, so you have to be on your toes at all times.”

When drivers call in because they’re sick and can’t cover their route, it’s Johnson’s job to find a replacement. Typically that’s not a problem.

“We first go to our pool of floaters. Those are folks that are on contract that drive every day that move from route to route. We have a limited number of substitute drivers. We use them when needed and then we have to start using some of our own office staff,” adds Davis.

But this week, there weren’t enough people to take the wheels, so the district had to ask other drivers to double up. After they finished their route, they went back to the schools and picked up a second group of students and took them home.

The challenge isn’t exclusive to Henrico County Public Schools. Many districts struggle to hire bus drivers because the job only offers modest pay and a limited number of working hours.

Turnover is substantial too. In Henrico, it’s about 20 percent. The district hires and trains about a hundred drivers each year through monthly job fairs.

Anyone who is interested can apply here.

