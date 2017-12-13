‘A Miracle at Christmas’ production at Mt. Gilead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries presents “A Miracle at Christmas,” our 2017 Christmas Production.

This drama production tells the story of a young minister who suddenly finds herself in the middle of a devastating scandal. When it looks as though things couldn’t get any worse, she must decide if she’s going to trust God or slip into the devil’s web of depression and defeat.

This drama uses the elements of acting, singing, dancing, and video to tell a story that will show families how to find hope in the midst of chaos and tragedy. One added bonus: members in the audience will have the chance to actively participate in the play’s finale.

