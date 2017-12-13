83-year-old injured during purse snatching; Chesterfield Police looking for suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 83-year old woman was recently injured during a purse snatching at a Chesterfield County grocery store, and police are now looking for the suspects responsible.

Police said in a release that they are looking for a man and woman in their early 20s who they say robbed the woman.

The incident happened Dec. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Kroger located at 7000 Tim Price Way. Police said the male suspect grabbed the woman’s purse, but when she resisted, he jerked it away, ripping the strap and knocking the woman to the ground.

Police said the woman hit her head when she fell to the ground.

As the suspect walked away, police said the victim was able to get to her feet and began screaming for help, while trying to follow the suspect.

A witness said the man gave the purse to a woman who was with him.

When witnesses tried to intervene, both suspects left the store, got into a vehicle and left the scene.

Police provided the following surveillance images.

Police described the male suspect as a white man in his early to mid-20s, 5’10” tall and 160 pounds with a trimmed beard. At the time of the incident he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a logo and a black knit cap.

The female suspect was described as a white woman in her early to mid-20s, 5’6″ tall and 125 pounds. She was wearing a black coat with gray fur around the hood.

Witnesses said the suspects fled in a maroon, two-door Toyota.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

