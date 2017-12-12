VIDEO: Little boy tries to rescue sister during her wrestling match

(WFLA) — Little brothers, they’ve always got your back!

5-year-old Ryan Prendergast was wrestling against a little girl in his elementary league when all of a sudden reinforcements showed up to help her.

Ryan’s mom, Tori, told WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross when the girl’s little brother saw the match begin, he just couldn’t let his big sister fight the battle all on her own.

So he ran out to offer some assistance.

In the now viral video, you can see Ryan and his female opponent neck-in-neck as they try to take each other to the ground.

But then, her little brother decides he must try to rescue his sister and rushes in from across the court, knocking Ryan down.

In the scuffle, all the kids end up falling to the floor while the referee and another parent rush in to separate the little rascals.

The crowd burst into an echoing laughter filling the gymnasium with claps and jokes.

“That is the best thing I’ve ever seen! That was awesome!” Ryan’s dad can be heard saying while he’s recording the video.

Tori posted the video on Facebook and it eventually made its way back to the siblings’ parents who had another good laugh with fans on social media.

