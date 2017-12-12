Victim gets last laugh after package theft caught on camera

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tis’ the season for lots of online shopping and home delivery.

So it’s really no surprise that there are thieves out stealing packages from people’s porches.

But on Monday, the man who swiped a box from a home on Bassett Avenue, likely was surprised by what he found inside.

“I think he might have been slightly shocked as he opened that package later on,” explains Adam Beason.

Beason’s home surveillance camera captured the action clearly. What appears to be a gray van backing up to his front yard.

“We saw where a gentleman had jumped out of his van,” says Beason. “Ran up grabbed the package and jumped back into his car.”

According to Beason, the suspect got away with a special delivery from Amazon: a bag of diet cat food.

Beason called police who warned him thieves are targeting homeowners this holiday season.

So he posted his video on the Forest Hill Neighborhood Facebook page. Beason wanted to warn people so they could arrange to have their packages delivered to a more secure location like their back door or office.

“I felt it was a good thing to do to put on there so people in my neighborhood knew that there was someone coming around and taking these packages,” adds Beason, “Because it might be something more important. You know it might be your kids favorite Christmas present that you just lost.”

He’s not licking his wounds over yesterday’s loss but Beason’s cat might be crushed.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Richmond Police.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.