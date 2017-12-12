Shipping deadlines for the holidays

ALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many shipping companies have deadlines set for when a package can be sent so that it reaches its destination by Christmas.
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service have announced the dates of when customers should send mail or packages.
Here is the list for the U.S. Postal Service:
For Dec. 25 arrival
Dec. 14 – Priority Mail Express International
Dec. 14 – Retail Ground
Dec. 19 – First-Class Mail
Dec. 20 – Priority Mail
Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express
Military Mailing Deadlines
APO/FPO First-Class Mail Letters and Cards – Dec. 11
APO/FPO Priority Mail – Dec. 11
APO/FPO Priority Mail Express™ Military Service – Dec. 16
