RPD looking for man who stole phone from Broad Street Verizon store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police detectives in Richmond are asking for help finding a suspect who they say stole a cell phone from a Verizon store in November.

The incident happened Nov. 24 at 7:10 p.m. when a man entered the Verizon located in the 1500 block of West Broad Street and asked to buy a phone.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the man grabbing the phone and running out of the store.

He was last seen running north across West Broad Stree and continuing down Lombardy Street.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a light complexion in his early 20s. He had a teardrop tattoo under his right eye and was wearing a black skull cap, a black bomber jacket and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

