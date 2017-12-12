Richmond Police looking for suspect with facial tattoos who they say shot a man during a robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for help identifying a man who was involved in a recent shooting and armed robbery.

Police said that at the man tried to rob another man at the intersection of Ruffin Road and Columbia Street Dec. 5 at 1 a.m.

When the suspect pulled a gun, the victim ran away but was shot by the suspect, who then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they captured images of the suspect at a nearby convenience store just minutes before the shooting occurred.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Police said he had a tattoo on his forehead and a teardrop tattoo near his right eye.

He may be driving a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus or a Mercury Sable.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective B. McWhirter at (804)646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

