Prince George man sentenced to 6 years for repeated attempts to strangle girlfriend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George man was recently sentenced to six years in prison for trying to choke his girlfriend. The incident happened at military housing on Fort Lee.

Court documents show that Antonio Cain, 34, was staying with his girlfriend in residential housing on Fort Lee on July 29 when the assault happened. During the incident, Cain repeatedly tried to strangle her, choking her to the point of unconsciousness twice.

