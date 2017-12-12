Police: Whale found in shallow water in Newport News dies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A whale found in the shallow water Tuesday in Newport News has died.

According to police spokesman Brandon Maynard. Matthew Klepeisz with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center says the whale was taken to Craney Island, where a necropsy will be performed Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Dispatch received a call from Waterfront Circle around 8 a.m. for a whale on the beach.

Police were called to help a rescue team from Virginia Beach. Viewer images and video on Tuesday showed the whale sitting motionless.

Matthew Klepeisz with the Virginia Aquarium tells 8News sister station WAVY.com they believe it’s a juvenile fin whale. A stranding team has been sent to Hampton to assess the situation.

