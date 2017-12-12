Mike Houston signs 10-year contract extension with James Madison

The following comes directly from JMU:

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced on Tuesday that the university has agreed to a 10-year contract extension for Football Head Coach Mike Houston, an agreement that keeps Houston under contract with the Dukes through the 2027 season.

“James Madison is a special place. Amanda, our boys and I want to be here and consider this home,” Houston said. “JMU approached me in in the second half of the regular season to discuss an extended contract. During negotiations, there was significant interest from multiple FBS programs. Throughout the process, JMU was proactive in wanting to make a long-term commitment while ensuring that our staff could remain intact. I’ve turned down opportunities at the FBS level, and I did it because I believe in James Madison University. I believe in the leadership of Jeff Bourne, Senior Vice President Charlie King and President Jonathan Alger. I believe in their vision for our university and our athletics programs. I also believe in our student-athletes, everyone in athletics who supports us and the passionate fan base that cheers for us. I am committed to ensuring that the JMU football program is one that is a reflection of our outstanding institution. I’m committed to staying here because JMU is different.”

“Mike Houston has proven to be the perfect fit as football coach at James Madison University, and we are thrilled that the Houston family has found JMU to be its perfect home,” Bourne said. “While Mike’s accomplishments on the field speak loudly, his most valuable role is guiding the student-athletes in our program, teaching them about leadership and about life, helping them to succeed in the classroom and building a culture of genuine care and compassion for each other. We look forward to many more victories on and off the field with Mike Houston at James Madison.”

With JMU’s 31-28 victory over Weber State in the 2017 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs, Houston upped his two-year record at James Madison to 27-1.

Houston’s accomplishments at James Madison include:

27-1 overall in two seasons

26-0 vs. FCS competition

Captured the 2016 NCAA Division I Football Championship, ending the season with 12 straight victories and outscoring four playoff opponents 175-60, including snapping North Dakota State’s five-year run as champion by becoming the first team ever to defeat the Bison in the playoffs in the Fargodome

1-1 vs. Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams, including a dominant 34-14 victory over ECU in the 2017 opener and Houston’s only JMU loss, a 56-28 setback at North Carolina in just his third game with the Dukes

25 consecutive victories, second longest in FCS history and longest active in all of NCAA Division I

13-0 in 2017 and ranked first in both national polls every week of the season, including unanimous since early November

16-0 in two seasons vs. Colonial Athletic Association opponents, the first consecutive undefeated seasons in conference history

Back-to-back CAA championships for first run of three straight league titles in program history

16-0 at home in Bridgeforth Stadium

6-0 in the FCS playoffs, including 4-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-0 on a neutral field at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium

Has been named conference coach of the year in five of his last six years overall as a head coach, including both seasons as CAA Coach of the Year at James Madison

2016 AFCA National Coach of the Year

Has outscored opponents 1,152-452 in two seasons for an average margin of victory of 41.1 points to 16.1 points

As defending champion and top-ranked in the national polls, lured ESPN’s College GameDay to visit Harrisonburg on Oct. 14 while becoming just the ninth non-FBS host site in the show’s history

With the surge of momentum, JMU led the FCS in average attendance in the regular season for the first time at 24,841

JMU was rewarded in 2016-17 by the FCS Athletics Directors Association for registering the largest single-year increase in Academic Progress Rate (APR) in the conference

Top-seeded James Madison hosts fifth-seeded South Dakota State on Saturday, December 16 in the FCS semifinals with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff televised on ESPNU.