Many in Central Virginia experiencing light snowfall

[Video courtesy of Jay in Mechanicsville]

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While much of southwest Virginia is experiencing heavy snowfall and accumulation, here in Central Virginia, we’re receiving reports of snow sprinkles.

So far, we’ve received several reports of snow in the Mechanicsville area, including a video sent by a viewer.

While we aren’t expecting any accumulation to speak of, with temperatures dropping, drivers and walkers should slow down and be careful.

Is it snowing where you live?

If so, let us know about it by emailing at ireport8@wric.com

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.