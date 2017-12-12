Many in Central Virginia experience light snowfall Tues. night

[Video courtesy of Jay in Mechanicsville]

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you see a snowflake or two Tuesday night? While much of southwest Virginia experienced heavy snowfall, many in Central Virginia reported snow sprinkles in the area.

One 8News viewer sent us the above video from Mechanicsville.

While there were no reports of accumulation in the area, plummeting temperatures overnight made for a few slick spots on the roads for the Wednesday morning commute.

Did you see snow where you live? Send us your photos to iReport8@wric.com

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.