Man found in pool of blood after bar fight charged with child neglect

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police found lying in a pool of blood after a fight in Stafford County has been charged with child neglect after police say he left his two young children at home for hours while he went to a local bar.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to Mick’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge at around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a bleeding man lying on the ground near the entrance of the restaurant. Deputies arrived and found 31-year-old Aaron Bauman breathing, but unconscious and lying in a small pool of blood. He had visible bruises and abrasions on the left side of his face, forearms and knees, authorities said.

A witness told authorities that Bauman had hit one of the restaurant’s patrons and knocked another over, which led to a fight between three or four people.

Video surveillance showed Bauman attempting to punch one of the bouncers who was attempting to escort the subject out of the bar. That led to several individuals attacking Bauman, who was transported to an area hospital.

Deputies later discovered that Bauman had left his two children, ages 6 and 7, home alone for roughly four hours while he went to the establishment. He’s been charged with two counts of child neglect.

Bauman remains hospitalized at Walter Reed National Medical Center where he is currently being treated for serious head and facial trauma.

The incident remains under investigation.

