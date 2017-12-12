Man convicted in 2015 Spotsylvania County murder

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man charged with killing a woman in Spotsylvania County in 2015 was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and conspiring to commit murder.

He was also convicted on a gun charge.

Court records show that Joshua C. Williams was found guilty of killing Heather Ciccone, who was found dead in a car with trauma to her upper body in December 2015.

Another suspect, Jonathan J. Verjarano was also arrested in connection with the case and is expected to have a status hearing later this month.

Verjarano is also charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

PREVIOUS STORIES: 2 men arrested for the murder of Spotsylvania woman, 2 men charged with the murder of Spotsylvania woman in court, Reward increases for information leading to arrest, conviction in Spotsylvania woman’s murder, Spotsylvania investigators in 21-year-old’s murder search for anyone who may have seen victim’s car

Stay with 8News on air and online for updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.