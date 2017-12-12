Law enforcement offering $3,500 reward for information on Amazon fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police, working with the ATF, have determined that a recent fire at an Amazon Fulfillment Center was caused by an incendiary device.

As a result, the ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. Crime Solvers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest.

The incident happened Friday morning when firefighters were called to the facility located in the 1900 block of Meadowville Technology Parkway for reports of smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had already been put out and had been isolated to a shipping bin on the building’s first floor.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251; the ATF confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or online at ATFTips@atf.gov; or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

PREVIOUS STORY: Investigators rule Amazon center fire as suspicious

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.