Henrico Police seek leads in 1991 cold case

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are re-releasing the sketch of a violent robbery suspect in hopes of solving a nearly 30-year-old cold case.

On July 19, 1991, Walter Hubbard and his adult daughter were attacked at Hubbard Auto Sales located at 5207 Brook Road. Both victims were brutally beaten but survived.

A composite sketch of the suspect was prepared in 1991, but no suspect information was ever developed.

Above are the original suspect composite (left) and an aged composite (right).

Anyone with information concerning the identity of this person or information on the case is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.