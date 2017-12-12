Help name the Virginia Zoo’s newest lion cub

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Do you have a spare dollar (or ten) this holiday season?

The Virginia Zoo is holding a contest to name its newest lion cub, with a goal of helping other furry felines in the wild.

A $1 donation counts toward one name submission in the contest, which runs through December 22.

The male cub was born on Oct. 28 to mom Zola and dad Mramba.

The zoo says it is donating all of the money from the contest to the Pride Lion Conservation Alliance.

CLICK HERE to enter your name submission.

The zoo will be announcing the cub’s name via Facebook on Christmas morning.

