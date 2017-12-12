Gov. McAuliffe reflects on his term with 8News reporter Evanne Armour

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With his time in office winding down, Gov. Terry McAuliffe is reflecting on the last few years.

In less than a month, he will deliver his final State of the Commonwealth address as he prepares to hand over the reins to Governor-elect Ralph Northam.

McAuliffe sat down with Capitol Bureau reporter Evanne Armour for a two-part interview to talk about success, failure and what’s next.

It was a dreary January day in 2014 when Terry McAuliffe became Virginia’s 72nd governor, but what the last few years has meant to him is clear.

“I think I probably have enjoyed this job more than any governor in the history of America. I mean, I’ve loved it,” he said. “The greatest privilege of my life is to be the governor.”

It was also his first time holding office.

The entrepreneur and former DNC chairman set off with a focus on the economy.

“You repeated three words so many times — New Virginia Economy. Do you think you created a New Virginia Economy?” asked 8News reporter Evanne Armour.

“Well, I just say let the results speak for themselves,” said McAuliffe.

The governor points to 207,000 new jobs, an unemployment rate that has dipped to 3.6 percent and $19.4 billion in capital investment.

“That’s $6 billion more than any governor in the history of the commonwealth,” McAuliffe noted.

But not every project has been perfect. Remember that failed economic deal in Appomattox?

McAuliffe said VEDP did not do its due diligence on the project.

“Out of 1,067, I’d like to say you hit every one, but $19.4 billion — one million we’re trying to get back out of 19.4 — it’s the lowest default rate we’ve ever had,” he said.

He said since the Chinese scam, VEDP now reports to the governor.

For McAuliffe, recalling his greatest accomplishment comes easy.

“Every single day one, two, three, four people come up to me, ‘Thank you, Governor. You restored my rights, my sister’s rights or my brother’s rights or my father’s rights,'” he said.

After the Supreme Court of Virginia challenged McAuliffe’s plan to restore more than 200,000 felons’ rights at once, he started restoring individual rights on a case-by-case basis.

“I can help people change their lives each and every day,” he said. “And I’ll miss that.”

Now he is preparing to pass on that power to Governor-elect Ralph Northam, who has been at his side as lieutenant governor.

He said he encourages the future leader to take a bipartisan approach when he can.

“I think the best thing is the ability to work with both sides — doesn’t matter Democrat or Republican — to get things done that are good for the citizens.”

McAuliffe made history by racking up more vetoes than any Virginia governor.

During his term, he was working with a heavily Republican House of Delegates. Northam will have a more evenly distributed chamber.

McAuliffe believes Northam’s leadership will piggyback on the progress he’s made.

“It will be a continuation,” he said. “But the crazy legislation, the very anti-social legislation, that will never see the light of the day. So I do think my 120 veto record will be here forever,” he laughed.

McAuliffe does foresee Medicaid expansion going through in 2018. It is something he wasn’t able to pull off during his term.

“We had two Republicans who voted for it last year,” he said. “[Now] we’ve got at least 49 Democrats. Forty-nine and two is 51.”

Two other topics McAuliffe hopes Northam targets are upping the felony threshold from $200 and fixing teacher shortages.

Teachers saw two pay raises during his term, but he said more needs to be done.

“We’re still at $7,900 under the national average,” he said.

Though McAuliffe said he will miss being in office, he is confident in the next man to fill his seat.

“I think the state’s in great hands,” he said. “We’ve really worked hard and you just wouldn’t want to see the state go backwards.”

As for what is next for the governor himself, he already has some plans lined up. He intends to announce new jobs until his last morning in office and keep adding to his record level of capital investment.

“I’m working like a dog to get to $20 billion,” he said.

Once he leaves office, McAuliffe said he will take some time for charitable activities associated with veterans and take an active role in the 36 upcoming governor’s races through out the country.

He doesn’t plan to make a decision about a much-speculated presidential run until 2019.

“I never shut the door on anything, but if you’re asking me here today I’d say no I’m not running, but we’ll see where we are in two years,” he said.

While a run for president is still up in the air, there is one future job title McAuliffe said you will never see at the front of his name.

“You can unequivocally be assured that I will never be a member of Congress. I will never be a United States senator,” he said. “It’s just not my personality.”

McAuliffe will deliver the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 10. The inauguration takes place Jan. 13.

