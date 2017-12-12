Couple wins IVF treatment through radio contest after devastating cancer diagnosis

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Two University of South Florida graduates who entered a radio contest to “win a baby” have won an in vitro fertilization treatment.

Anthony and Krista Rivera have been married three years. They started trying for a baby earlier this year but quickly stopped after receiving some disheartening news.

“Last March we sat down and we said we are officially going to start trying, and one week later, to the day, he was diagnosed with cancer,” said Krista Rivera.

Krista’s husband Anthony is battling testicular cancer.

“It was a lot to process when you already know that your loved one, who means more than anything to you, is sick and then you add to it after we get through everything, we still can’t have children,” said Krista.

But B103.9 in Southwest Florida is giving the couple a chance. DJ Big Mama decided to host the contest after he and his wife struggled with infertility.

“When we found out we were in the top ten, it got a little more exciting, but we didn’t want to be too hopeful. And finding out that we won was beyond words,” said Krista.

Krista and Anthony both work in the education system and said they couldn’t afford IVF.

“I don’t know how we ever would have saved up the money, especially with the medical bills from his cancer treatments,” Krista said.

The couple will potentially get the new gift of life and they could not be more thrilled.

“It’s a Christmas miracle for us. We couldn’t ask for a better present. It’s an amazing thing to look forward to.”

Anthony will get his last chemo treatment at the end of January. The couple plans to try IVF then.

